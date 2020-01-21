Increased demand by Greek households, businesses for bank lending

Demand for bank loans by businesses and households in Greece has significantly increased over the last six-month period of 2019, according to figures released this week by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Despite the fact that criteria and overall conditions for borrowing remained unchanged, the variable that improved is confidence in economic growth, which has ostensibly spiked investments and corporate deals, as well as demand for mortgages.

The latter also affects the previously moribund housing market in the country, itself deemed as an important factor for a healthy domestic banking sector.

The entire press release is here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=b5721001-dfee-407a-ae52-84d6c76d3676