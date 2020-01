Οι στόχοι της διάσκεψης για τη Λιβύη

An Aero L-39 military trainer aircraft of the Free Libyan Air Force flies over the Lybian flag during a graduation ceremony of the first group of new soldiers of the Libyan Border Guard forces, in Tripoli, Libya, 07 November 2013. The soldiers were the first to graduate from the military academy after the 2011 Libyan Revolution. The ceremony included a presentation of their skills and a fly-by of military jets of the Free Libyan Air Force.