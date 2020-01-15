Greek primary budget surplus at 4.96 bln€ in 2019

The Greek state's primary budget surplus for 2019 reached 4.96 billion euros, exceeding the target by 560 million euros. The figure, of course, excludes interest paid on the country's external debt, namely, 4.4 billion euros.

Two negative developments in the execution of the 2019 budget were failure to meet the budgeted figure for public investments, on the one hand, and lower than projected revenues for the last month of the year, December.

According to provisional figures released on Tuesday, based on a modified cash basis, over the Jan-Dec 2019 period, the current account balance shows a deficit of 225 million euros, exceeding a target of a 839-million-euro deficit.