Trio of Afghan men charged with migrant-smuggling in incident involving sunken vessel; exact number of victims still unknown

Monday, 13 January 2020 23:45
Three Afghan men, 26, 30 and 49, are accused of being the people-traffickers piloting a vessel that sank off northwest Greece early Saturday morning, resulting in a still unknown number of drowning victims.

The vessel, laden with irregular migrants, had set off from Greece in an attempt to reach Italy amid rough seas.

A total of 21 people, including the trio of migrant-smuggling suspects, were rescued some 13 nautical miles from the small Ionian isle of Paxos.

Search and rescue efforts continued on Monday, although authorities had still not spotted any trace of the vessel.

