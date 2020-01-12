Greek FM: Iranian demarche over Mitsotakis comments

Tehran has sent a demarche to Athens over comments made by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week in Washington D.C. regarding the fatal US drone attack against top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias himself revealing the diplomatic protest by the Islamic Republic of Iran, during comments to an Athens-area television station.

"There was a protest by the Iranian side, I have not seen the text ... and I believe that in a short time I will have a telephone conversation with the foreign minister of Iran, who asked to speak with me," Dendias said on Saturday morning.