Govt sources: IMF office in Athens set to close; another early repayment of loans in 2020

Government sources this week revealed that the finance minister will soon come into contact with the IMF to begin the process for closing the Fund's liaison office in Athens, a day after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself announced a joint decision with new IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF opened the office in the Greek capital amid the first memorandum bailout in 2010.

Moreover, according to reports, the Mitsotakis government, in cooperation with Greece's Public Debt Management Agency, foreseen another premature re-payment of a portion of IMF loans to the country within the year.