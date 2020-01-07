Greek high court to decide fate of thousands of legal challenges demanding retroactive return of social security cuts

By S. Papapetros

A closely watched ruling that is expected to establish a legal framework for dealing with thousands of current and future legal challenges aimed to overturn social security cuts over the past decade - due to the second memorandum bailout - including the abolished "13th and 14th" monthly payments, will be considered by Council of State plenum on Friday.

The case before Greece's highest administrative court comes after EFKA, the largest social security and health insurance fund in the country, sought legal recourse in the face of numerous legal challenges by individual citizens and groups of plaintiffs now before the country's first instance courts.

Some 6,000 related lawsuits alone are pending on the docket of Athens' administrative first instance courts.