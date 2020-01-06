Two suspects arrested in hooligan-related fatality in Thessaloniki on Sun.

Two suspects were arrested in Thessaloniki on Monday in relation to a fatal traffic accident in the city a day earlier, when a 28-year-old Bulgarian man was hit by a moving vehicle as he reportedly tried to flee from a group of football hooligans, and after incidents of gang violence between "ultras" of two local football clubs were reported in the city's center.

Local reports said police two men, 26 and 24, were arrested in relation to the incident, along with the 26-year-old driver of the vehicle, a local woman.

Reports from the previous day said a group of fans of the Bulgarian team Bote Provdiv had arrived in Thessaloniki to watch the Aris-PAOK derby, a bitter local football rivalry in Greece's second largest city.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact causes of the fatality.

The victim was struck on a major seaside boulevard outside the city's concert hall.