Snow, rains around Greece on Monday, coinciding with Epiphany

Monday, 06 January 2020 12:17
UPD:15:27
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ

Στα Βίλια Αττικής το χιόνι που άφησε πίσω του το ισχυρόκύμα κακοκαιρίας "ΖΗΝΟΒΙΑ" είναι σαν να περιμένει το νέο "ΗΦΑΙΣΤΙΩΝΑ" που θα χτυπήσει την Αττική τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες, Κυριακή 5 Ιανουαρίου 2020 (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ)
Another cold front has generated heavy snowfall in many parts of mainland Greece on Monday, which is the religious and national holiday of the Epiphany in the eastern Mediterranean country. Gale force winds have also caused very rough seas, interrupting ferry service to many islands.

Most of the mountainous regions on the mainland are covered by snow, which affected the greater Athens area and was falling as south as the Peloponnese, with snow forecast on some northern Cyclades islands.

Police have closed certain provincial roads, allowing motorists with snow chairs or tires to proceed along others.

Heavy rains were reported on the large island of Crete, with another round of flooding possible.

