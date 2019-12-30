First heavy snowfall of the season in Greece; traffic, ferry route problems

A handful of stretches of national highways around Greece on Monday were alternately closed due to the season's first heavy snowfall and frost, including the main north-south Athens-Thessaloniki, along with numerous provincial roads.

Vehicles over 3.5 tons were prohibited from traveling on the Athens-Lamia stretch of the highway, while passenger vehicles need snow chains or tires to proceed.

The fire brigade also reported numerous calls around the country to rescue people, including 10 people stranded in vehicles on a provincial road in south-central Viotia prefecture.

Numerous ferry boat routes to the Aegean islands were also interrupted due to rough seas.

The greater Athens area was experiencing freezing rains and strong winds, while mountains around the Greek capital were snow-covered.