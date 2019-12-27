Greece's primary budget surplus for Jan-Nov 2019, 6.945 bln€, significantly exceeds target

The Greek state reported a primary budget surplus, as a percentage of GDP, of nearly seven billion euros over the Jan-Nov 2019 period, exceeding the fiscal target by more than two billion and the same figure posted over the corresponding period of 2018.

Revenues again exceeded targets, while spending again fell under the prescribed budgeted figures, mainly due to curtailed public investments.

Revenues for November 2019 alone exceeded the target by 285 million euros.

The exact figure was 6.945 billion euros.