Snow, heavy rains forecast as of Saturday around Greece

Friday, 27 December 2019 21:16
UPD:21:16
A- A A+

A major cold front is expected to pass through Greece on Saturday, beginning in the north and edging south throughout the day, accompanied by freezing rain, snowfall and gale-force winds on the seas.

An urgently issued weather warning cited the prospect of snowfall as far south as the greater Athens area, with the mountainous regions in the country expected to be blanketed by snow.

Heavy rains are forecast for the southern Peloponnese and Crete, with most routes to the islands in the Aegean in danger of being cancelled.  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών