Privatizations on the calendar next month; Helleniko the focus

A handful of privatizations are expected to either conclude or commence in early 2020 around Greece, with the main focus being on finally seeing the emblematic Helleniko real estate project off the ground.

The winner of an international tender for an integrated resort casino (IRC) concession at the site is expected to be announced as soon as possible, given that reported "snags" regarding necessary legal documentation by one of the two suitors have been overcome, sources maintain.

Additionally, binding offers for 80 percent of National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary, Ethniki Asfalistiki, are expected by late January 2020, after a previous tender process failed.

In terms of capital investments by the state-run sector, the Public Power Corp. (PPC) is expected to sink 1.4 billion euros, a massive outlay for the dominant electricity utility, given the significant losses - in the hundreds of millions of euros - it posted over the past two fiscal years.