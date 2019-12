Greece's president of the republic on Friday signed a decree granting honorary Greek citizenship to Hollywood star Tom Hanks, bestowed for his charitable work and philhellenism.

Hanks and his long-time spouse, actress and producer Rita Wilson, who herself is of partial ethnic Greek descent, have been frequent visitors to the country over many years and own a summer home on the small Cyclades isle of Antiparos.

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed the decree.