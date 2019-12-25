Number of Greek nationals employed on Greek-flagged vessels marginally drops; calls for more 'competitive' wage scale

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

The number of Greek merchant seamen employed on Greek-flagged vessels continues to fall, according to recent figures released by the country's statistics authority, and based on the most recent audit in September 2018.

All total, the number of Greek nationals employed in on foreign-flagged vessels exceeded just more than 12,000, and specifically 12,042. A similar audit in 2016 showed 12,163, and 12,663 in 2014.

Greek nationals employed as merchant seamen on Greek-flagged vessels reached 11,307 in 2018, down from 11,649 in 2016 and 11,801 in 2014.

The decreases, albeit marginal, again brought a long-standing demand by shipping companies to the forefront, namely, more "competitive" sector contracts for lower ranking crew-members, compared to international norms. "Competitive", in this sense, is for lower wage scales on Greek-flagged vessels.

Speaking recently at the Piraeus Marine Club, Greek Shipping Minister Yannis Plakiotakis referred to a "competitive registry", which he said entails reduced bureaucracy and an institutional framework similar to competitive registries.

"And yes, if necessary at this point we'll come into conflict. Because we cannot withhold, especially at the lower ranks level, work to young people who are either unemployed or cannot find another professional path..." he said.