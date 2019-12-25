Mitsotakis pays Christmas Day visit to remote isle of Kasos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a Christmas Day visit to the remote southern Dodecanese island of Kasos on Wednesday, where he toured a local military camp and met with island residents, while using location to refer to national security.

The center-right premier said his visit "symbolizes our unwaveringly conviction to defend the rights and national integrity, using every means we have at our disposal."

Additionally, Mitsotakis promised another reduction in the property tax rate for smaller islands, as of 2020.