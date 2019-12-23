Travel receipts exceed 17.5-bln€ threshold in Jan-Oct 2019 period: BoG

Travel revenues continued an upward course in October 2019, according to figures released by the Bank of Greece on Monday, although the balance of travel services was slightly down, compared to the same period of 2018, namely at 1.191 billion euros from 1.212 billion euros.

A 13.1-percent increase in travel revenues was posted for the first 10 months of 2019, exceeding the 17.5-billion-euro threshold. According to the BoG, German, UK, US and Russian visitors, on average, increased their holiday spending while in Greece.

The entire report is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=94256898-98ae-460a-a7f7-08e2ad1eee36