Greece a 'surprise exception' to global manufacturing slowdown: WSJ

Greece ranks as a "surprise exception" for the Wall Street Journal in the global manufacturing sector, with the New York City-based newspaper praising the economic turnaround after a decade of a punishing and multifaceted crisis.

The financial newspaper notes that "Greece is reporting the highest manufacturing performance of all countries tracked by data firm IHS Markit. Toggle the chart below to switch between the ranks and nominal values for each country. Values higher than 50 indicate expansion, while values lower than 50 indicate contraction."

The entire article is found here:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/surprise-exception-to-the-global-manufacturing-slowdown-greece-11577026800