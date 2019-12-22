Draft bill foresees mandatory vaccination for children up to the age of 4

Sunday, 22 December 2019 21:14
UPD:21:26
A health ministry draft bill to be tabled in the coming period will include a provision for the mandatory vaccination of children under the age of four, given a small but rising anti-vaccination movement in the country fueled by social media.

Previously extinct highly contagious infectious viruses and bacteria such as measles, rubella and diphtheria have been reported in the country over recent years.

A foreseen framework also includes the prospect of SMS message informing parents of precautionary exam and free check-ups.

