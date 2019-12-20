BoG Gov. Stournaras: Acropolis 'saved' Greece during econ crisis; partners would not let cradle of democracy

Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras told reporters on Friday that "the Rock of the Acropolis" essentially saved Greece during the acute economic crisis over the past decade, speaking while in Parliament and after presenting the Bank of Greece's Interim Report on Monetary Policy to the legislature's president.

"Our partners would not let the cradle of civilization and democracy collapse. Another country would not have had the same fate," he said, while expressing his satisfaction with increased market liquidity.

The highlight of the report is a forecast for annual growth rates above 2 percent, even amid a period a global economic slowdown.

Specifically, the BoG foresees GDP growth rates of 2.4 percent in 2020 and 2.5 percent in 2021.

The entire report is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=438c2f23-3345-478d-8967-5b539b6b56a4