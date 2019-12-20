EastMed Act awaits Trump signing; significant interest for Greece, Cyprus

The EastMed Act now awaits a signature by US President Donald Trump to become US federal law, with the bill including provision with a direct Greek and Cypriot interest.

Among others, the legislation would expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter plane program, while a long-standing restriction of American weapons sales to island republic of Cyprus would be lifted.

The bill also establishes a US-Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center to facilitate energy cooperation among the US, Israel, Greece and Cyprus; a Foreign Military Financing (FMF) assistance for Greece and increased International Military Education and Training (IMET) assistance to Greece.