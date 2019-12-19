Latest goal for privatizations in Greece at 2.4 bln€ in 2020

The goal for revenue from privatizations in Greece for 2020 has been set at 2.4 billion euros, with the most prominent assets in the relevant portfolio being the state's stake in the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport of Athens, the Public Gas Corp.'s (DEPA) infrastructure and commerce subsidiaries, as well as the majority stake owned by the state in the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) petrochemical concern.

In press briefing on Wednesday, the management of the Greece's privatization agency (HRADF) said the four major privatizations will determine, to a large part, the final tally for state coffers. The same figure over the two-year 2018-19 period reached just over two billion euros.

The stake for the Athens Airport up for sale is 30 percent, with 10 non-binding offers submitted so far.

A deadline for submitting expressions of interest for 100 percent of DEPA's infrastructure operation expires on Feb. 14, 2020.