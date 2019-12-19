Noted theologian, academic Fr. Georgios Metallinos

Thursday, 19 December 2019 12:56
UPD:12:59
EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ
Noted Well-known academic, author and theologian Georgios Metallinos, an ordained Greek Orthodox priest, passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.

Metallinos was a distinguished professor of theology at the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens since 1984. Fr. Georgios served as dean of the University's faculty of theology from 2004 until his retirement in 2007, and as a professor emeritus since that time.

He was ordained in the Orthodox Church in 1971 during his post-graduate studies in West Germany, receiving a doctorate in theology from the University of Athens, and a doctorate of philosophy and history from the University of Cologne.

Fr. Georgios, a proto-Presbyter in the Greek Orthodox Church, was honored in 2015 with the Macedonian Award for his life's work.  

