Attacks against banks, shops in central Athens and Thessaloniki against evacuation of 'squats'

A spate of attacks and vandalism by groups of hooded individuals were recorded in downtown Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday evening, mostly targeting ATMs, banks and store glass fronts, replete with spray painted graffiti against police raids to evacuate "squats" occupied by self-styled anarchists.

The lightning quick incidents came hours after three such "squats" were raided and evacuated by police in the central Athens district of Koukaki, immediately to the south of the Acropolis archaeological site. In fact, paint spray-smeared walls at the site of the vandalism claimed as much.

The incidents occurred in Mitropoleos street in central Athens and the Tsimiski avenue area in central Thessaloniki, among the most prominent sites in both cites, and ostensibly, the best patrolled.