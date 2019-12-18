Edison, Hellenic Petroleum considering joint bid for DEPA's Natural Gas Commerce subsidiary

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 18:33
UPD:18:45
A- A A+

By K. Deligiannis
kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Italy's Edison is reportedly ready to propose another joint consortium with Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.pe) in order to submit a binding offer for Greece's state-run Public Gas Corp.'s (DEPA) Natural Gas Commerce subsidiary, with a relevant international tender to commence in January 2020.

Edison and Hel.pe are already in a successful partnership in Greece, Elpedison, which is mostly a retail and wholesale electricity provider, as well as a budding power producer and natgas provider.

According to top sources from within the ATHEX-listed Hel.pe, a partially state-owned petrochemical concern, if the group successfully acquires Natural Gas Commerce by itself, it will then face a conflict of interest with Elpedison.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών