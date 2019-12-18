Edison, Hellenic Petroleum considering joint bid for DEPA's Natural Gas Commerce subsidiary

By K. Deligiannis
kdel@naftemporiki.gr
Italy's Edison is reportedly ready to propose another joint consortium with Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.pe) in order to submit a binding offer for Greece's state-run Public Gas Corp.'s (DEPA) Natural Gas Commerce subsidiary, with a relevant international tender to commence in January 2020.
Edison and Hel.pe are already in a successful partnership in Greece, Elpedison, which is mostly a retail and wholesale electricity provider, as well as a budding power producer and natgas provider.
According to top sources from within the ATHEX-listed Hel.pe, a partially state-owned petrochemical concern, if the group successfully acquires Natural Gas Commerce by itself, it will then face a conflict of interest with Elpedison.