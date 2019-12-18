Prosecutor in GD trial recommends guilty verdict for prime homicide defendant; acquittal for another 17

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 14:02
UPD:14:10
Eurokinissi/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ

Ανακοίνωση της πρότασης από την Εισαγγελέα Α. Οικονόμου, στην δίκη της Χρυσής Αυγής, την Τετάρτη 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2019. (EUROKINISSI/ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)
A- A A+

The first prosecutorial recommendation in the explosive and prolonged trial of an ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn member, charged in the stabbing death of a rapper more than six year ago, came on Wednesday, more than four and a half years after it commenced.

Three-justice appeals court prosecutor Adamantia Economou recommended a guilty verdict against the confessed perpetrator, Giorgios Roupakias, while she recommended the acquittal of another 17 defendants in the same case.

In a summation, Economou held Roupakias as solely responsible for the homicide of 34-year-old Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013. Fyssas was known as an anti-fascist rapper, reportedly the reason he was targeted by Roupakias during late-night street encounter in the working-class Piraeus-area district of Keratsini.

Additionally, she judged that Roupakias, a mid-level cadre of the extremist group, acted alone and was not provoked by the victim.

Nearly 70 people were initially charged in a massive indictment, including Golden Dawn's (Chryssi Avgi) now out-of-Parliament leadership.

Critics have charged that the extensive and lengthy investigation, followed by a voluminous indictment implicating Golden Dawn as a criminal organization, considerably delayed the trial, allowing the self-confessed perpetrator, who was apprehended at the scene of the homicide in possession of the murder weapon, to remain outside jail for years - and after an initial 18-month maximum pre-trial incarceration.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών