Another three 'squats' raided, evacuated by police in central Athens

Police raided and evacuated another three "squats" in central Athens in an early morning operation, nearly two weeks after a deadline, issued by the relevant public order minister for the evacuation of all such occupations around the country, expired.

According to press reports, 10 people were detained or arrested during the operations, with footage and images showing heavily armed SWAT members entering the properties, with riot police guarding outside.

Self-styled anarchists and anti-state movements have occupied scores of public and private properties in Greece over the years, some extending back over a couple of decades, and mostly in inner city districts.