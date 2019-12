IKEA's national partner in Greece, the Fourlis Group, is expected to create a medium-to-small sized chain of the well-known Swedish retailer's outlets in Bulgaria.

The five medium-sized stores and the 10 smaller outlets are planned for operation within urban areas, allowing the consumer closer access.

Varna will host the first "medium" sized IKEA outlet, of roughly 8,000 square meters, with an opening date in the second half of 2020.