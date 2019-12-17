Felony charges filed against top FF execs, former board members

New indictments alleging felony offenses were filed by prosecutors in Athens this week against the former primary shareholders, chief executives and former board members of Athens-based multinational retailer and accessory maker Folli Follie (FF).

Following a lengthy investigation, charges have been filed against more than 10 individuals for share manipulation, establishing a criminal ring and forgery, over the period 2009 to 2018.

Those charged include FF founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son and successor at the company's helm, Tzortzis Koutsolioutsos.