No less than 45 Turkish warplanes were recorded on Tuesday as infringing on Athens FIR regulations and Greek airspace, with 16 engagements reported between the former and Greek fighter planes sent to intercept them.

Most of the aircraft were reported as F-16s, four F4s, a couple of surveillance planes and five helicopters, with violations reported in the from north to south across the eastern Aegean.

Greek sources said 12 of the Turkish warplanes were armed.