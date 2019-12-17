Landings, pickups of would-be asylum seekers, undocumented migrants continue in eastern Aegean

Greece's coast guard, assisted by Frontex, picked up another 136 third country nationals overnight attempting to reach a handful of Greek islands and territory after setting off from the opposite Turkish coast.

Another 338 people landed on a trio of islands in 10 different incidents, with the number for a single day reaching 474, a pointing to an uninterrupted flow of would-be asylum seekers and undocumented migrants arriving in Greece in a bid to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.

The continued operation of migrant smugglers operating from western Turkey also appears undaunted in the face of promises and announced actions by the Mitsotakis government to secure the country's sea borders and jumpstart the process of readmitting third country nationals illegally entering Greece from Turkey.