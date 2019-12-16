Scopes sees more investment, continued econ growth in Greece for 2020; cautious over Athens' forecast

Scope Ratings sees a greater surge of foreign direct investments to Greece in 2020, as well as higher growth, although wary of a stated target of 2.8 percent of GDP set by Athens.

Scopes' forecast remains closer to the conservative estimates of the EU Commission and the IMF, namely, predicting a 1.8-percent GDP growth rate this year, rising to 2.3 percent in 2020.

The ratings firm notes that Greece is in a positive position due to achieving primary budget surplus targets and retaining creditors' confidence. Moreover, Scopes cites the auspicious coincidence of an extended period of extremely low interest rates.

