Primary budget surplus over Jan-Nov 2019 period exceeded by 2.24 bln€

The primary budget surplus posted by the Greek state between January and November 2019 reached 6.94 billion euros, according to figures released on Monday.

The figure exceeds the foreseen target, mostly on the back of higher than projected revenues, albeit accompanied by the under-execution of budgeted public investments.

The target for the first 11-month period of 2019 was 4.71 billion euros, meaning that the figure was exceeded by 2.24 billion euros.

The Greek state, as per an obligation to European creditors signed by the previous government, must post a 3.5-percent primary budget surplus, as a percentage of GDP, until 2020.