Mitsotakis: I asked for, and received support from Europe regarding Turkish provocations

Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared reassuring at a press conference in Brussels on Friday in touching on the latest Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, especially an attempt by Ankara to draw maritime boundaries based on its own "singular" interpretation of international law.

Speaking after the end of an EU Council summit, the Greek premier said he briefed his EU counterparts, in detail, over what he called the "so-called agreement between Libya and Turkey".

"...for us, this memorandum is completely invalid, both as far as its substance, because it invariably violates the rights of Greek islands to maritime zones, but also as far as its procedure for legitimization, as it has not been ratified by Libya's house of representatives," he told mostly Greek reporters.

"I want you all to know that we have calm-headedness and self-confidence; we have a plan, not only because we have right on our side, but because we have strong allies, which are by Greece's side when the latter defends its sovereign rights," he added.