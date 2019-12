A 20-year-old Greek merchant marine cadet was freed this week, more than a month after pirates abducted him and another three crew-members of the tanker "Elka Aristotle" off the coast of Togo, in west Africa.

Three out of the four merchant seamen abducted were also released. However, a fourth man, identified as a Filipino national, was killed, under still sketchy circumstances.

The Greek-controlled vessel had a crew of 24 at the time of the attack.