Sources: 3 non-binding offers tabled for mobile phone operator Wind

Three non-binding offers have reportedly been tabled for a majority stake in Wind, one of three mobile phone operators and telecoms providers in Greece, with a deadline expiring on Wednesday for the submission of proposals.

Although no official announcement was made, leaked information pointed to non-binding offers by three private equity funds, namely, BC Partners, Warburg Pincus and Providence Equity.

Market watchers expect the company's owners, Golden Tree Asset Management (GTAM) and Cyrus Capital Partners, which together control 95 percent of Wind's share capital, to proceed with the next phase, which means setting a deadline for the submission of binding offers, assuming the non-binding offers are deemed as satisfactory.

JP Morgan is Wind's consultant in the process.