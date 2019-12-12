High court prosecutor reportedly testifies that FBI document never listed Greek politicians

A supreme court prosecutor Ioannis Angelis on Thursday reportedly told members of a Parliamentary fact-finding committee US federal authorities, namely, the FBI, never conveyed information to the anti-corruption prosecutor's office in Athens about the illegal involvement of Greek politicians in the way pharmaceutical prices are set in the country.

His closed-door testimony continued for third straight day before a committee established to examine alleged judicial misconduct in a still ongoing investigation into Novartis' Greek subsidiary, and with former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papaggelopoulos being at the center of the inquiry.

Angelis reportedly presented a FBI document, dated Aug. 1, 2017, that purportedly confirms his statement. He said he found the document in official translations he requested from the prosecutor's office.

Afterwards, reports quoting sources from main opposition SYRIZA party claimed that a subsequent document sent by the US Justice Department, dated Jan. 23, 2018, implicates three former ND and KINAL ministers in alleged Novartis kickbacks.