Athens property, tourism developer announces intent to operate first hybrid floating hotel in Greece

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Athens-based Dolphin Capital Partners (DCP) this week announced a 50-million-euro investment to operate a floating hybrid hotel in Greece, reportedly the first such endeavor in the tourism-developed east Mediterranean country.

The outlay involves the purchase of a 180-meter vessel and its complete renovation into a floating hotel, with operation set for 2021.

The name of the vessel was not disclosed.

According to DCP managing partner and founder Miltos Kambourides, the vessel is a cruise ship that, once fully overhauled and renovated, will very rarely move - i.e. its designation as a "hybrid".

An ambitious investment plan by the company calls for the operation of seven such floating hotels.

Dolphin Capital's two biggest projects at present are the Kilada Hills Golf Resort at the upscale Porto Heli resort in southern Greece, and the One&Only resort on the island of Kea.