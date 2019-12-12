Lagarde on Greece's possible inclusion in second QE program: Criteria must be met

Thursday, 12 December 2019 20:40
UPD:20:41
REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
A- A A+

New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Thursday in Frankfurt after chairing her first ECB executive board meetings, said she was “really delighted” with Greece’s recovery and the progress made by the thrice bailed-out country in recent years.

She called the progress very impressive, both in terms of growth and in achieving creditor-mandated annual primary budget surpluses (as a percentage of GDP).

Asked by a reporter when Greece's debt will be included in the ECB’s QE stimulus program, given that the country has been achieving primary budget surplus targets, Lagarde merely answered that inclusion in the second QE program entails meeting criteria.

She added that she doesn't want to refer to specific countries.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών