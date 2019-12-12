President of Libyan house of reps in Athens: Tripoli govt's agreement with Turkey invalid, unacceptable

The president of Libya's house of representatives, Aguila Saleh Issa, again reiterated, this time from Athens, that a recently signed agreement between Turkish and the interim Libyan government in Tripoli (GNA) is "invalid" and must be rejected.

Speaking after his meeting in Parliament with his Greek counterpart, Costas Tassoulas, and Greek FM Nikos Dendias, Issa repeated that the GNA has no legal status, given that it has failed to receive a vote of confidence on two occasions, along with the fact that its members have not been sworn-in before his assembly.

"We declared to the Greek Parliament and the Greek government that we reject the Tripoli-Ankara agreement, something also declared by the Libyan armed forces. We will resist anyone who attempts to intervene in our domestic issues," he said.

The Greek side also reiterated that the controversial agreement is void and unenforceable, as well as a threat to stability in the eastern Mediterranean.