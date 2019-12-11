Metaxa Hospitality Group's investment plan approved; new Santorini resort to open next spring

The fourth Metaxa Hospitality Group hotel will open next spring on the prime holiday destination of Santorini, its second unit on the specific Cyclades island.

The Crete-based hotel operator's proposed Cape Tholos Luxury Resort, moreover, has a price tag of 150 million euros. The complex will be built on a 120-hectare coastal site owned by the company at the Mirabelou Bay, in the large island's Lasithi prefecture. Besides a five-star hotel and 210 luxury village for lease or sale, the complex includes a marina able to host 80 vessels.

The developments come after an investment plan by the group was approved late last month by Enterprise Greece's board of directors.

The group currently operates six complexes: the 681-room Creta Maris Beach Resort in Hersonissos, Crete; the 317-room Candia Maris in Ammoudara, Iraklio (Heraklion) prefecture, and the 57-suite Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa on Santorini.