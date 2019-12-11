Latest 'vote of confidence' for recovery Greece by US Commerce Sec't Ross; pushes for continued reforms

The recovering Greek economy got another positive "nod" on Tuesday, this time from US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who praised what he called the new Mitsotakis government's pro-investment policies, while adding that successful results so far are not by chance, but that reforms must continue.

Ross spoke at the 21st annual Capital Link conference in Manhattan, where well-known US investor John Paulson was honored.

Ross added that he's waiting to greet Mitsotakis in Washington D.C. early next month.

He noted that, overall, Greece has disproved negative forecasts, with its economic prospects now optimistic, while adding that no one would have believed just a short time ago that Greek debt would be purchased with a lower yield than that of the Netherlands, or that the thrice bailed-out east Mediterranean country is now borrowing at a cheaper rate than the United States.