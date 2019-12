The latest prison furlough request by convicted "November 17" terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was rejected on Tuesday.

The notorious N17 arch-assassin had petitioned for a nine-day furlough from a prison farm outside the central city of Volos, where he was transported in August 2018.

Members of a disciplinary council at the correctional facility rejected the request, with a final say resting with members of a judicial council comprised of Volos first instances justices.