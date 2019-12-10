Migrant flows pick up on Tues.; several landings, sea rescues reported

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 21:18
UPD:23:59
Achilleas Chiras / SOOC/

Arrival of 722 immigrants and refugees in the port of Thessaloniki by the "Aqua Blue" ferry boat, from the island of Lesvos, Thessaloniki, Greece on September 3, 2019. / Άφιξη 722 μεταναστών και προσφύγων στο λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης με το πλοίο «Άκουα Μπλου» από το νησί της Λέσβου, Θεσσαλονίκη, 3 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019.
A- A A+

A total of 551 third country nationals landed on a handful of eastern Aegean islands over the past 24 hours in 11 separate incidents, while the Greek coast guard and Frontex units located and ferried onto Greek territory another 162.

The migration flows picked up this week after a few days of almost zero arrivals of would-be asylum seekers and third country nationals attempting to reach preferred west and central European destinations after first being smuggled into Greece from neighboring Turkey.

