Μitsotakis meeting with US envoy ahead of official visit to White House next month

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday, with the agenda reportedly revolving around the former's official visit to the United States early next month.

Mitsotakis will be received by Donald Trump at the White House on Jan. 7.

Government sources in Athens said the content of two letters addressed by Athens to the UN over the controversial Turkey-Libyan agreement to delimitate maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean was discussed. Mitsotakis reportedly detailed Athens' position on the issue and the actions that his government aims to take.

The MoU, actually two documents, signed by Turkey and the shaky interim government in Tripoli was also criticized by the US State Department.