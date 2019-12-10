High Court prosecutor reportedly cites characteristics of 'judicial conspiracy' in controversial Novartis probe

A supreme court vice-president on Tuesday reportedly told members of a Parliamentary fact-finding committee that a long-drawn out prosecutor's investigation into allegations of kickbacks by Novartis' subsidiary in Greece was essentially a "hole in the water".

High court prosecutor Yannis Angelis also outlined, according to reports, a "judicial conspiracy" aimed sullying political rivals of the previous SYRIZA government, namely, a bevy of ex-prime ministers and ministers.

The existence of such a "judicial conspiracy" and the alleged implication of former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papaggelopoulos is the object of inquiries by the specific Parliament committee, itself established by a majority vote of MPs.

Angelis was particularly critical of the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, Eleni Touloupaki, and what he reportedly cited as collusion between her and Papaggelopoulos.

The same reports, leaked to the press, have Angelis saying that ex-PM Alexis Tsipras knew of the affair and favored a "hard line" stance in the investigation, with the key "coordinator" known as "Rasputin".

"We awaited Tsipras' approval for the replacement of Touloupaki, but it never came," he was reported to have told MPs.