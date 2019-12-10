Athens sends 2 letters to UN calling recent Turkey-Libyan maritime deal a violation of int'l law

The Greek government spokesman on Tuesday cited two letters sent by Athens towards the United Nations to condemn a pair of recent agreements between Turkey and the interim Tripoli-based Libyan government (GNA), referring to defective accord that is in violation of the UN Law of the Sea.

Spokesman Stelios Petsas said the two letters detail Greece's arguments opposing the Turkish-Libyan agreement, especially the fact that the two countries' sea borders are not common and the obvious fact that the bilateral MoU "erases" all of the islands in the eastern Mediterranean to draw out maritime borders that Ankara believes, unilaterally, that belong to it.

Speaking after a briefing of opposition Parliament-represented parties in Athens on Tuesday afternoon, Greek FM Nikos Dendias the country is self-confident, within the core of the EU and will deal with all problems that arise.