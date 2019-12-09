30K jobs lost in Nov. 2019 as seasonal redundancies in Greece's tourism, F&B sector recorded

Monday, 09 December 2019
A- A A+

Nearly 30,000 job spots were lost in November 2019, according to a labor ministry employment platform, while part-time work comprised some 58 percent of new hirings during the same month.

According to the Ergani system, over the Jan-Nov 2019 period, new part-time hirings reached 54.7 percent of all new jobs created.

The November 2019 results reflect the "seasonal redundancies" in the tourism sector and food-&-beverages sectors, with nearly 37,000 people let go after the end of the summer season, along with 3,386 people laid-off from the F&B sector.

