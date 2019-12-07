Finance ministry extends primary residence protection framework by 4 months

Greece's finance ministry on Friday tabled a late-night draft bill to extend, by four months, a legal protection framework for primary residences against creditors, mainly lien-holding banks.

The framework will expire on April 30, 2020, if not renewed.

According to reports, the four-month extension aims to allow more primary residence owners with outstanding debts the opportunity to apply on a new platform, managed by the state in cooperation with commercial banks, that restructures debt payments, offers debt relief, and, in some, instances, subsidizes interest payments.