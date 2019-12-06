Greek PM meets with execs of top trio of mobile/telecoms operators; high costs, low data allowance reportedly discussed

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday met with the heads of the three primary mobile phone operators in the country, as public discontent is rife in the eastern Mediterranean country over what consumer groups and users charge are exorbitant rates for voice and data use - compared with both other EU members and even regional non-EU countries.

The same trio of providers are part of telecoms groups that also dominate land line connections and Internet service, namely, DT-owned Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind.

According to the official agenda, talks touched on Greece's "digital transformation", continuing low standings in global digital indexes, as well as proposed strategic investments by the trio of multinationals to significantly improve infrastructure.

Rate costs and sluggish speeds were also discussed.

Besides the telecoms executives, the relevant digital governance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis and other top government officials attended.

Later press reports claimed that the CEOs promised to significantly increase the amount of data allocated to mobile phone users without any extra cost.